Rail strikes have put young people in Sussex over £450 out of pocket so far, study reveals

As the train strikes start again from March 16, a lot of disruption is going to be felt across the country this week.

By Matt Pole
Published 18th Mar 2023, 10:49 GMT
Updated 18th Mar 2023, 10:50 GMT

A number of people will be affected by these strikes, including students. With this in mind, parking experts at YourParkingSpace have uncovered the true cost of the train strikes for students.

Since the start of the train strikes in 2022, there have been a total of 33 days of disruptions across the country due to train strikes.

According to one source, commuting is the most popular reason for using the rail network, with 49% of passengers using it to get to school or work.

Since the start of the train strikes in 2022, there have been a total of 33 days of disruptions across the country due to train strikes. Picture by Unsplash
With trains out of use, and bus services inevitably extremely busy, driving may be the only option for students looking to get to their lectures.

According to a data study by YourParkingSpace, this has come at a huge cost for students.

Findings estimate that students in Sussex will have spent £474.54 more on parking since the start of the train strikes.

With the cost of living crisis, this is less than ideal for students who are often strapped for cash as it is.

But how does the rest of the UK fair?

According to YourParkingSpace’s data, on average across the UK, students will have spent an estimated £326.70 more on parking since the start of the train strikes.

Whilst this figure is significantly lower than Sussex, this is still a lot amount of money to have to spend extra on a commute.

Brannan Coady, CEO at YourParkingSpace, said: “As the public transport system in the UK becomes more unreliable, students from all over the country may be forced into commuting by car.

“Unfortunately, a lot of universities are located in high-congestion areas making parking harder and more expensive.

“If you do find yourself at a university with reduced parking options, block booking your parking in advance is a great solution to make sure you’re securing a spot for whenever you need it.”

