Rail strikes: Limited trains will serve Gatwick Airport next week due to industrial action

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Thousands of RMT union members, working for Network Rail and a number of train operators, held three days of walkouts in late June in a dispute over pay, conditions and potential job losses.

Strike days on Thursday, August 18 and Saturday, August 20 have been announced across Network Rail and 14 operators, including Govia Thameslink Railway, which runs Southern, Thameslink and Gatwick Express services.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Gatwick Airport spokesperson said: “Due to industrial action, limited trains will serve Gatwick Airport on August 18 and 20, with disruption likely on August 19, due to displaced trains and crew.

Limited trains will serve Gatwick Airport next week due to planned national rail strikes. Picture by Govia Thameslink Railway

“On the strike days (August 18 and 20), a limited number of trains will run between Gatwick and London, and Gatwick and Brighton from 7am to 7pm only, with no service outside of these hours.

“We strongly advise passengers travelling to and from Gatwick Airport to use other transport options where possible and allow extra time to reach the airport.

“Passengers should check the National Rail Enquiries website for the latest train times, with information on train services during the strike day available from August 17.