Govia Thameslink Railway (GTR) has urged customers in Sussex to plan ahead and check every journey before setting off between Monday, July 17 and Sunday, July 30, as a result of national industrial action.

Train times will differ to the usual timetable and vary across the network, and services are likely to be busy. This may mean customers have to queue or may not be able to board their usual train.

From Monday, July 17 until Saturday, July 22, there is a nationwide ban on overtime in place by the ASLEF union. In addition, national strike action by the RMT union will take place on Thursday, July 20, Saturday, July 22 and Saturday, July 29.

Separate industrial action is taking place on London Underground between Sunday, July 23 and Friday, July 28, so customers should check their entire journey on these dates especially.

Chris Fowler, head of network operations for Govia Thameslink Railway, said: “We’re really sorry about the impact that this round of industrial action will have on our customers, especially as many will be looking to start their summer holidays.

“Where possible, we’re running as many trains as we can, but unfortunately there will be some days and times where people will be left without a service.

“It’s incredibly important that people check every journey they plan to make before they travel and leave plenty of time, as our services will be much busier during this period.”

Impacts to GTR services – Southern and Thameslink services south of London – are listed below. The non-stop Gatwick Express service will not be running during the above dates, but passengers wishing to travel to or from Gatwick Airport can continue to do so by using Southern and Thameslink trains.

Monday, July 17, Tuesday, July 18 and Wednesday, July 19: An amended timetable with fewer services

– The amended timetable helps to provide customers with greater certainty on-the-day, with less short notice alterations.

– Customers should allow extra time for their journeys as services are likely to be busier than usual and they may have to queue particularly in peak hours.

Thursday, July 20: Services starting later and finishing much earlier than normal. Some stations not served at all

– It is essential that customers check before they travel on July 20 as some parts of the GTR network will not be served. Please refer to the service map.

– Stations with a service will have much later start times and much earlier finish times, so customers must check their first and last trains as there will be no alternative travel options.

Friday, July 21: An amended timetable with fewer services

– There will be a slightly later start-up to services on this day because of the knock-on effect of the previous RMT strike day.

– As with earlier in the week, the amended timetable will help provide customers with greater certainty on-the-day, with less short notice alterations.

– Customers should allow extra time for their journeys as services are likely to be busier than usual and they may have to queue.

Saturday, July 22: An amended timetable with fewer services

The following routes will only be open from 7am to 7pm:

– Oxted – Uckfield

– Eastbourne – Ore

– Kent services to/from Rainham and Sevenoaks

– Customers should check before they travel and expect busy services.

Sunday, July 23: Late start to services following RMT strike day

– Following the late start-up, the timetable will return to a normal Sunday service.

Saturday, July 29: An amended timetable with fewer services

– Same passenger advice as Saturday, July 22 (see above).

Sunday, July 30: Late start to services

– Same passenger advice as Sunday, July 23 (see above).