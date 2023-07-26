Services are likely to be busy. Customers might have to queue and might not be able to board their usual train.
Chris Fowler, head of network operations for Govia Thameslink Railway, said: “We’re really sorry about the impact that this round of industrial action is having on our customers, especially as many will be looking to start their summer holidays.
“We’re running as many trains as we can, but unfortunately on most routes there will be some times where people will be left without a service.
“It’s incredibly important that people check their journey before they travel and leave plenty of time, as trains will be much busier, particularly where services are starting later and finishing earlier than usual.”
Impacts to GTR services are listed below. The non-stop Gatwick Express service will not be running on Saturday. July 29, but passengers wishing to travel to or from Gatwick Airport can continue to do so by using Southern and Thameslink trains.
The usual non-stop Gatwick Express service between London Victoria, Gatwick Airport and Brighton will not be running on Saturday, July 20. Gatwick Express trains will be in service operating under the Southern brand and will make additional stops at Clapham Junction and East Croydon. Gatwick Express tickets are valid on Southern and Thameslink at no additional cost.
Saturday, July 29: An amended timetable with fewer services
All customers should plan ahead, check before they set off and expect busy services.
There will be no cross-London Thameslink services between London St Pancras and London Bridge.
Southern and Thameslink services to the south of London
The following routes will only be open from 0700 – 1900:
Oxted – Uckfield
Eastbourne – Ore
Kent services to/from Rainham and Sevenoaks
Thameslink and Great Northern routes north of London
All services will start much later and finish much earlier than usual
Sunday, July 30: Late start to services following RMT strike day
Following a late start-up, the timetable will return to a normal Sunday service.