Govia Thameslink Railway (GTR) is urging Sussex customers intending to travel this weekend to plan ahead and check their journeys before setting off, as national industrial action by the RMT union will mean an amended timetable with fewer services on Saturday, July 29, and a late start to services on Sunday, July 30.

Services are likely to be busy. Customers might have to queue and might not be able to board their usual train.

Chris Fowler, head of network operations for Govia Thameslink Railway, said: “We’re really sorry about the impact that this round of industrial action is having on our customers, especially as many will be looking to start their summer holidays.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’re running as many trains as we can, but unfortunately on most routes there will be some times where people will be left without a service.

Govia Thameslink Railway is urging Sussex customers intending to travel this weekend to plan ahead and check their journeys before setting off, as national industrial action by the RMT union will mean an amended timetable with fewer services on Saturday, July 29, and a late start to services on Sunday, July 30. Picture courtesy of Govia Thameslink Railway

“It’s incredibly important that people check their journey before they travel and leave plenty of time, as trains will be much busier, particularly where services are starting later and finishing earlier than usual.”

Impacts to GTR services are listed below. The non-stop Gatwick Express service will not be running on Saturday. July 29, but passengers wishing to travel to or from Gatwick Airport can continue to do so by using Southern and Thameslink trains.

The usual non-stop Gatwick Express service between London Victoria, Gatwick Airport and Brighton will not be running on Saturday, July 20. Gatwick Express trains will be in service operating under the Southern brand and will make additional stops at Clapham Junction and East Croydon. Gatwick Express tickets are valid on Southern and Thameslink at no additional cost.

Saturday, July 29: An amended timetable with fewer services

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

All customers should plan ahead, check before they set off and expect busy services.

There will be no cross-London Thameslink services between London St Pancras and London Bridge.

Southern and Thameslink services to the south of London

The following routes will only be open from 0700 – 1900:

Oxted – Uckfield

Eastbourne – Ore

Kent services to/from Rainham and Sevenoaks

Thameslink and Great Northern routes north of London

All services will start much later and finish much earlier than usual

Sunday, July 30: Late start to services following RMT strike day

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad