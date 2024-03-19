Railway delays in West Sussex explained after 'alarm' forces line to be blocked
Southern Rail reported at 6.30p that a communication alarm had been activated on a train between Lancing and Worthing and ‘all lines are currently blocked’.
"We are currently working to assess the situation and are working to get this affected service on the move as quickly a possible,” a social media statement read.
"If you are on a train that is not yet in the station, please remain onboard and follow onboard staff instructions.
“We don't have an exact estimate for the delays at the moment.
"If you need to use another route, we'll let you know shortly.”
In an update at 6.50pm, Southern said services were ‘now starting to move in the area’ but will ‘run at a reduced speed’.
A spokesperson added: “You will need to allow extra time to complete your journey.
“Some services have been delayed between 15 and 30 minutes.
“Ticket acceptance remains in place at this time, however, you can now complete your journey using your normal route.”
As of 7pm, trains can now ‘travel at normal speeds through the area’.
Southern added: “Our control teams are currently working to restore our timetable.
“Please continue to check your journey using online journey planners and station departure boards.”