Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Southern Rail reported at 6.30p that a communication alarm had been activated on a train between Lancing and Worthing and ‘all lines are currently blocked’.

"We are currently working to assess the situation and are working to get this affected service on the move as quickly a possible,” a social media statement read.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"If you are on a train that is not yet in the station, please remain onboard and follow onboard staff instructions.

“We don't have an exact estimate for the delays at the moment.

"If you need to use another route, we'll let you know shortly.”

In an update at 6.50pm, Southern said services were ‘now starting to move in the area’ but will ‘run at a reduced speed’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson added: “You will need to allow extra time to complete your journey.

Southern Rail. Photo: Sussex World / stock image

“Some services have been delayed between 15 and 30 minutes.

“Ticket acceptance remains in place at this time, however, you can now complete your journey using your normal route.”

As of 7pm, trains can now ‘travel at normal speeds through the area’.

Southern added: “Our control teams are currently working to restore our timetable.