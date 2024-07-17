Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Southern has announced that planned engineering work for Monday and Tuesday, July 15-16, has been extended.

The train operating company announced on X this morning that works will now continue until Friday, July 19.

In updated posts at www.southernrailway.com/travel-information/plan-your-journey/planned-engineering-work, Southern said buses will replace late night and early morning trains between Lewes/Hastings and Eastbourne until Friday.

The website said: “Engineering work is taking place overnight between Lewes and Eastbourne, closing some lines. As a result, from 22:15 on Monday to Thursday evenings until 04:50 Tuesday to Friday mornings, train services between Lewes / Hastings and Eastbourne will not run. A replacement bus service will run between Lewes and Eastbourne, and between Hastings and Eastbourne.”

Southern has announced that planned engineering work has been extended

It said: “You can find the location of your bus replacement by checking station signs or by searching for your station on our station information pages. Please be advised that replacement vehicles may be busier than usual, and you should allow extra time for your journey.”

Southern also said buses will replace late night trains between East Croydon and Oxted/East Grinstead until Thursday, July 18.

They said: “The 23:22 London Victoria to East Grinstead service will not run. You should travel on the 23:25 London Victoria to Brighton service instead, and change at East Croydon for a replacement bus to East Grinstead. The 23:53 London Victoria to Oxted service will terminate at East Croydon. A replacement bus will run from East Croydon to Oxted, calling at all stations.”

The Haywards Heath to Eastbourne service will be affected until Friday, July 19.

Southern said: “Engineering work is taking place between Haywards Heath and Eastbourne, closing all lines on Tuesday to Friday mornings. As a result, the 01:08 Haywards Heath to Eastbourne service will be diverted to run to Brighton, where the train will terminate. A replacement bus will run between Haywards Heath and Eastbourne.”