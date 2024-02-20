BREAKING

Railway engineering works planned between Three Bridges and Brighton

Southern Rail passengers have been asked to plan ahead for engineering work on a key route in Sussex.
By Sam Morton
Published 20th Feb 2024, 19:58 GMT
Network Rail is carrying out engineering works between Three Bridges and Brighton/Lewes this weekend (February 24-25).

"For travel to/from Brighton, we recommend using the direct trains that'll run between there and London via Horsham,” a spokesperson for Southern Rail said.

“Allow extra time and plan ahead.”

Southern Rail train. Photo: Sussex WorldSouthern Rail train. Photo: Sussex World
Replacement buses will run between Three Bridges and Lewes, Southern said, adding: “A limited replacement bus service will run for local journeys between Balcombe and Brighton.

“Please check your journey before you travel.”

