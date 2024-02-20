Railway engineering works planned between Three Bridges and Brighton
Southern Rail passengers have been asked to plan ahead for engineering work on a key route in Sussex.
Network Rail is carrying out engineering works between Three Bridges and Brighton/Lewes this weekend (February 24-25).
"For travel to/from Brighton, we recommend using the direct trains that'll run between there and London via Horsham,” a spokesperson for Southern Rail said.
“Allow extra time and plan ahead.”
Replacement buses will run between Three Bridges and Lewes, Southern said, adding: “A limited replacement bus service will run for local journeys between Balcombe and Brighton.
“Please check your journey before you travel.”