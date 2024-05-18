Railway service recovering after safety inspection between Hastings and Bexhill causes 'major delays'

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Railway services between Hastings and Bexhill are recovering after a safety inspection caused ‘major delays’ today (May 18), a Southern Railway spokesperson has said.

When it took place earlier today, the safety inspection impacted trains running between Ashford and Eastbourne and London/Brighton and Ore, in both directions.

Customers were told that, although they would not need to take an alternative route, they might have to leave an additional 20 minutes extra time, in order to account for delays or cancellations.

