Railway strike: New dates could impact Brighton’s Premier League match against Crystal Palace
RMT has announced new dates that members will walk out across the country, with Brighton’s Premier League match against Crystal Palace possibly impacted.
RMT said members will walk out on September 15 and 17.
Brighton are set to host rivals Crystal Palace on Saturday, September 17.
Thousands of fans use Falmer Railway Station every matchday to get to The Amex Stadium.
An RMT spokesperson said: “Over 40,000 RMT members from Network Rail and 14 train operating companies will take to picket lines, effectively shutting down the railway network.
“Negotiations between the union and rail industry have been ongoing but there has been no breakthrough or new offers from either Network Rail or the train operating companies in the national rail dispute.”
RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said: "Our members have no choice but to continue this strike action.
"Network Rail and the train operating companies have shown little interest this past few weeks in offering our members anything new in order for us to be able to come to a negotiated settlement.
"We will continue to negotiate in good faith, but the employers and government need to understand our industrial campaign will continue for as long as it takes."
Network Rail and Govia Thameslink Railway, which operates Southern Rail and Thames Link, have been contacted for a comment.