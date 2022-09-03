Railway strike: New dates could impact Brighton’s Premier League match against Crystal Palace

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

BRIGHTON, ENGLAND - AUGUST 13: Fans of Brighton & Hove Albion make their way towards the stadium prior to the Premier League match between Brighton & Hove Albion and Newcastle United at American Express Community Stadium on August 13, 2022 in Brighton, England. (Photo by Steve Bardens/Getty Images)

RMT said members will walk out on September 15 and 17.

Brighton are set to host rivals Crystal Palace on Saturday, September 17.

Thousands of fans use Falmer Railway Station every matchday to get to The Amex Stadium.

An RMT spokesperson said: “Over 40,000 RMT members from Network Rail and 14 train operating companies will take to picket lines, effectively shutting down the railway network.

“Negotiations between the union and rail industry have been ongoing but there has been no breakthrough or new offers from either Network Rail or the train operating companies in the national rail dispute.”

RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said: "Our members have no choice but to continue this strike action.

"Network Rail and the train operating companies have shown little interest this past few weeks in offering our members anything new in order for us to be able to come to a negotiated settlement.

"We will continue to negotiate in good faith, but the employers and government need to understand our industrial campaign will continue for as long as it takes."