Reader’s letter: Council’s false economy on paving slabs in Eastbourne

Open letter to Eastbourne MP Caroline Ansell regarding works to install fibre optic cables:

Over the last few months we have watched our pavements and roads dug up to accommodate new cables, and a good job too!

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

To my surprise I have seen the contractors relay the old broken paving slabs, instead of new ones.

Roadworks at Eldon and Willingdon Road junction (Photo by Jon Rigby) SUS-210616-082509001