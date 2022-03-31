Reader’s letter: Council’s false economy on paving slabs in Eastbourne

Open letter to Eastbourne MP Caroline Ansell regarding works to install fibre optic cables:
Over the last few months we have watched our pavements and roads dug up to accommodate new cables, and a good job too!
To my surprise I have seen the contractors relay the old broken paving slabs, instead of new ones.
The labour handling two or three broken pieces with the sand infill, is much greater than laying new paving slabs, but I understand the council will not pay for new slabs, surely a false economy, but typical public service employees thinking!
