Reader’s letter: Council’s false economy on paving slabs in Eastbourne

From: Francis Forbes, Burlington Place, Eastbourne

By Letter by a Reader
Thursday, 31st March 2022, 2:33 pm

Open letter to Eastbourne MP Caroline Ansell regarding works to install fibre optic cables:

Over the last few months we have watched our pavements and roads dug up to accommodate new cables, and a good job too!

To my surprise I have seen the contractors relay the old broken paving slabs, instead of new ones.

Roadworks at Eldon and Willingdon Road junction (Photo by Jon Rigby) SUS-210616-082509001

The labour handling two or three broken pieces with the sand infill, is much greater than laying new paving slabs, but I understand the council will not pay for new slabs, surely a false economy, but typical public service employees thinking!

