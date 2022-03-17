READER’S LETTER: The Eastbourne - Lewes - London Bridge train has gone!

Were you aware that the direct train service between Lewes / Eastbourne and London Bridge has been removed by Southern Rail?

Five years ago, there were three direct services in the morning and two in the evening.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Each journey took around 58 minutes to Lewes. Now travellers have to change at either Haywards Heath or East Croydon.

Eastbourne Railway Station (Photo by Jon Rigby) SUS-181121-094257008

The service takes at least 1:12hrs and since the connection is frequently subject to delays caused by signalling problems, staff cancellations or other issues, the journey is often considerably longer.

There is also the lost productivity in having to change trains and often stand on the connecting service because the train you are joining (especially from Brighton) is full.

This has a material impact on all concerned but especially people juggling childcare and other responsibilities in Sussex.

This is all particularly galling because the upgrade of London Bridge (and the delays and disruption to the service this caused) was supposed to increase the service to and from London Bridge.

It has increased the service on the Brighton mainline but not to Lewes / Eastbourne.