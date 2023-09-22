Train services between Brighton, Worthing and Chichester were cancelled this morning (Friday, September 22).

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Southern Rail said at 6am that a trespass incident on the railway meant that all lines had to be closed.

As a result, trains were cancelled, delayed or revised.

On X, formerly Twitter, Southern wrote: “We have received reports of trespassers on the line between Worthing and Barnham.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Southern train

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"All trains are at a stand in the area in the interest of safety.

"The power to the lines has been switched off whilst emergency teams respond. No trains will be able to move between Worthing and Brighton until further notice.”

Power was restored and all lines had reopened by 6.30am.

“Please continue to check journey planners, as it may still take up to 15 minutes longer than usual to reach your destination,” a Southern spokesperson said.