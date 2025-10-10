The rail industry is supporting serving military personnel and veterans by providing free rail travel during this year’s Remembrance commemorations.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Serving military personnel and veterans attending Services of Remembrance across Great Britain on Sunday, November 9 will be able to travel by train for free.

This includes travel to any London Terminal station on either Saturday, November 8 or Sunday, November 9, with return travel permitted on Sunday, November 9 only.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For Services of Remembrance taking place outside London, free return travel will be available on Sunday, November 9 only.

The rail industry is supporting serving military personnel and veterans by providing free rail travel during this year’s Remembrance commemorations. Picture courtesy of National Rail

The offer is open to serving military personnel in uniform or carrying a current MOD90 Ministry of Defence-issued identity card, and to veterans with a Veterans Railcard, Veterans Oyster card, MOD-issued Veterans ID or other appropriate proof of service.

As part of this year’s bicentenary of rail, we also mark the 80th anniversary of VE day, highlighting the vital role that the railway played in the war effort for soldiers and civilians alike, mobilising troops, transporting supplies, and sustaining the country during times of conflict.

Railway stations have also played a vital role. For example, during the First World War, Preston Station became a lifeline for millions of servicemen, with volunteers running a 24-hour buffet that offered food, shelter and comfort for those departing to and returning from battle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the Second World War, London Paddington served as a key evacuation hub, where thousands of children – including those arriving through Kindertransport, a rescue effort for Jewish children fleeing Nazi-occupied Europe – passed through its platforms in search of safety.

Jacqueline Starr, executive chair and CEO at Rail Delivery Group, said: “As we celebrate 200 years of rail, it is only right that the industry reflects on the vital role it played in our nation’s war efforts.

“The railway has always been closely connected to Remembrance, with so many rail workers themselves having given their lives during the World Wars.

“Today, we are proud to continue that connection by helping serving personnel, veterans, and volunteers attend the services and events that mean so much to them.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander said: “Remembrance services are a vital time for our country to come together, reflecting on the sacrifices made and honouring those who continue to protect our way of life.

“Free train travel will help make it easier for veterans and serving personnel to take part in those moments of national reflection.

“It is only fitting that the rail industry, which played such a significant role in our nation’s war effort, marks these occasions by paying tribute to those who gave their lives and those who still serve today.”

Lucy Inskip, director of Poppy Appeal at The Royal British Legion said: “We would like to thank the UK’s rail companies for continuing to honour Remembrance by offering free rail travel to veterans and serving personnel each year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’re also grateful that they continue to offer their support for London Poppy Day by allowing our volunteers to do their vital work at no additional personal cost.”

Free travel will also be available for Royal British Legion volunteers and collectors travelling to and from London Poppy Day on Thursday, October 30.

Free travel is valid on Thursday, October 30 plus one day either side of the London Poppy Day event i.e. either October 29 or October 31 to any London Terminal, with presentation of a Royal British Legion-issued collector’s ID card.