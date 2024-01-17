Report of animals on road on A27: West Sussex drivers warned after deer spotted
There has been a report of animals on the A27 in West Sussex this morning (Wednesday, January 17).
AA Traffic News at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news said: “Reports of a deer on road on A27 Arundel Road both ways at A280 (Angmering / Clapham junction).”
AA Traffic News said traffic is coping well at the moment and the incident was first reported at 7.18am.