BREAKING

Report of animals on road on A27: West Sussex drivers warned after deer spotted

There has been a report of animals on the A27 in West Sussex this morning (Wednesday, January 17).
By Lawrence Smith
Published 17th Jan 2024, 07:36 GMT
AA Traffic News at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news said: “Reports of a deer on road on A27 Arundel Road both ways at A280 (Angmering / Clapham junction).”

AA Traffic News said traffic is coping well at the moment and the incident was first reported at 7.18am.

