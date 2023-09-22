Report of fallen tree and power cables blocking road in Mid Sussex village
A road is blocked in a Mid Sussex village this evening (Friday, September 22), according to AA Traffic News.
AA Traffic News at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news said the B2028 West Common in Lindfield is blocked by a fallen tree and fallen power cables.
The incident was first reported at 4.39pm.
AA Traffic News said the road is affected both ways from Hickmans Lane to Appledore Gardens with engineers on the scene.