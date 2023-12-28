Report of fallen tree blocking road in Uckfield: heavy traffic in both directions
There has been a report of a fallen tree causing traffic problems in Uckfield this afternoon (Thursday, December 28).
AA Traffic News at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news said: “Road blocked and heavy traffic due to fallen tree on Station Road both ways from Church Lane to Buckham Hill.”
The incident was first reported at 1.30pm but the AA Traffic News map is showing that traffic is still moving slowly on the road.