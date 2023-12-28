BREAKING

Report of fallen tree blocking road in Uckfield: heavy traffic in both directions

There has been a report of a fallen tree causing traffic problems in Uckfield this afternoon (Thursday, December 28).
By Lawrence Smith
Published 28th Dec 2023, 16:48 GMT
AA Traffic News at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news said: “Road blocked and heavy traffic due to fallen tree on Station Road both ways from Church Lane to Buckham Hill.”

The incident was first reported at 1.30pm but the AA Traffic News map is showing that traffic is still moving slowly on the road.

