Report of two cars involved in crash on A24 in Horsham: road partially blocked
The A24 near Horsham is partially blocked this evening (Tuesday, September 19) after a report of a crash.
AA Traffic News at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news said there is heavy traffic on the road after two cars were involved in an incident on the A24 Southbound after A264 (Broadbridge Heath Roundabout).
The collision was first reported at 5.01pm.