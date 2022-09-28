Reports of crash near Hurstpierpoint College: Woman taken to hospital
A woman has been taken to hospital after police received reports of person who had fallen off a motorcycle in Hurstpierpoint, officers said.
There were reports that a road was partially blocked on the evening of Wednesday, September 28, after a collision near Hurstpierpoint College.
AA Traffic News said that Malthouse Lane was partly blocked both ways after a collision involving a motorbike.
It said the road was affected from A273 Jane Murray Way to Chalkers Lane, near Malthouse Barn.
A Sussex Police spokesperson added: “Police responded to a report that a rider had fallen off a motorcycle in Malthouse Lane, Hurstpierpoint, at about 5.30pm on September 28. A woman was taken to hospital.”
