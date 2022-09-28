Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Reports of crash near Hurstpierpoint College: Woman taken to hospital

A woman has been taken to hospital after police received reports of person who had fallen off a motorcycle in Hurstpierpoint, officers said.

By Lawrence Smith
Wednesday, 28th September 2022, 6:56 pm
Updated Thursday, 29th September 2022, 7:44 am
There have been reports of a collision in Malthouse Lane, Hurstpierpoint
There have been reports of a collision in Malthouse Lane, Hurstpierpoint

There were reports that a road was partially blocked on the evening of Wednesday, September 28, after a collision near Hurstpierpoint College.

AA Traffic News said that Malthouse Lane was partly blocked both ways after a collision involving a motorbike.

It said the road was affected from A273 Jane Murray Way to Chalkers Lane, near Malthouse Barn.

Most Popular

A Sussex Police spokesperson added: “Police responded to a report that a rider had fallen off a motorcycle in Malthouse Lane, Hurstpierpoint, at about 5.30pm on September 28. A woman was taken to hospital.”

Advertisement

Hide Ad

Visit sussexexpress.co.uk for more breaking news stories.

PoliceSussex Police