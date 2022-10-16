Reports of crash on A21: queueing traffic between Battle and Robertsbridge
There has been a report of a crash near Robertsbridge this morning (Sunday, October 16), which is causing delays for drivers.
AA Traffic News said that part of the A21 is blocked with queueing traffic after a collision involving two vehicles.
The AA said the incident happened on A21 Johns Cross Road and that both directions are affected from A2100 London Road to Poppinghole Lane, with traffic also affected between Battle and Robertsbridge.
For more breaking news stories from across Sussex visit the homepage at sussexworld.co.uk.