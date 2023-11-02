Reports of fallen tree on A23 after Storm Ciarán hits Mid Sussex
There have been reports of a fallen tree on the A23 at Sayers Common this morning (Thursday, November 2), following Storm Ciarán.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
AA Traffic News at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news said: “Reports of fallen tree on A23 at B2118 Mill Lane (Hurstpierpoint / Sayers Common turn off). Traffic is coping well. Sensors show traffic has not been affected however police are en route to investigate.”
The incident was first reported at 9.42am.