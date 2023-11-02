BREAKING
There have been reports of a fallen tree on the A23 at Sayers Common this morning (Thursday, November 2), following Storm Ciarán.
By Lawrence Smith
Published 2nd Nov 2023, 10:23 GMT
AA Traffic News at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news said: “Reports of fallen tree on A23 at B2118 Mill Lane (Hurstpierpoint / Sayers Common turn off). Traffic is coping well. Sensors show traffic has not been affected however police are en route to investigate.”

The incident was first reported at 9.42am.

