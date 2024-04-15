Reports of fallen tree on road near Chailey: warning of delays on A275
There have been reports that a road is blocked near Chailey today (Monday, April 15).
AA Traffic News at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news said: “Road blocked and delays due to fallen tree on A275 both ways between B2183 Beggar's Wood Road and Cinder Hill. At Bineham Park Farm.”
