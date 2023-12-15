Eastbourne residents are being asked for their views on potentially making 20mph the new default speed limit in the town.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The move follows Eastbourne MP Caroline Ansell speaking at Eastbourne's Active Travel Summit in November where the Borough Council’s historic ambition to reduce speeds was raised.

A 30-second survey is up and running until January 10 on the MP’s website and Facebook page to allow residents to give their thoughts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In 2022, the authority passed a council motion calling on East Sussex Highways to implement 20mph across the town.

Eastbourne residents are being asked for their views on potentially making 20mph the new default speed limit in the town.

Supporters of such a scheme say it is not only safer, it encourages more people to cycle and walk, reduces pollution and can ease congestion.

Arguments against rest on the assertion that road traffic accidents are typically bad driver decisions and not speed and that the reduction means longer journey times.

Costs can be difficult to estimate because each road and area have unique challenges. Typically, expenditure is on signage, driver education, and advertising campaigns. In Islington, a scheme cost £1.6 million.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The MP’s survey asks if a town wide roll-out is something residents would support. Or would they favour targeted measures such as outside schools or health centres.

She also asks residents for their views on investment and road improvement priorities, if for example, residents would chose to spend more money on pavements or potholes instead.

The Eastbourne MP said: “Reducing the speed limit has been considered in other areas but it does divide people,” said Caroline.