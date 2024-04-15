Road between Chichester and Bognor Regis blocked after report of rolled over truck
There have been reports of a rolled over truck causing traffic on a road near Chichester this morning (Monday, April 15).
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
AA Traffic News at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news said the B2166 is blocked.
It said: “Road blocked and heavy traffic due to rolled over truck on B2166 Pagham Road both ways between Lower Bognor Road and Marsh Lane.”
The incident was first reported 6.13am. The road is one of the routes between Chichester and Bognor Regis.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.