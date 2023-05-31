Edit Account-Sign Out
Road between Eastbourne and Lewes remains closed due to broken-down agricultural vehicle

A road remains closed this morning after a broken-down agricultural vehicle damaged the barriers at a level crossing yesterday (Tuesday, May 30).
By Richard Gladstone
Published 31st May 2023, 06:38 BST
Updated 31st May 2023, 06:40 BST

According to the AA’s traffic alert, Station Road is shut both ways at Berwick station near Polegate and Lewes.

The AA said: “Road closed due to emergency level crossing repairs on Station Road both ways at Berwick Station. After a tractor-trailer damaged the barriers yesterday. Also closed to pedestrians, for safety.”

Trains were unable to run between Eastbourne and Lewes yesterday due to the broken down agricultural vehicle that was blocking the level crossing, Southern said.

At 10.59am on Tuesday, Southern posted on social media saying that services in the area were cancelled due to the incident at Berwick.

Southern later told passengers those needing to get to Glynde, Berwick or Polegate would need to use local buses.

All the lines reopened at around 2.30pm yesterday, Southern, which runs train services in the area, said. But services still faced delays.

Southern said that the level crossing at Berwick is due to be closed until later this morning.

