A road is partially blocked in Newhaven this afternoon (Monday, April 22).
Published 22nd Apr 2024, 12:52 BST
AA Traffic News at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news said the A259 Brighton Road is congested due to a scaffolding van in town.

It said there is queueing traffic for two miles to Peacehaven, which is being caused by the van just before High Street and Church Hill (one-way system).

AA Traffic News added: “Traffic was already slow from an accident earlier.”

