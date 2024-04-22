Road blocked in Newhaven: reports of congestion on A259 due to scaffolding van
A road is partially blocked in Newhaven this afternoon (Monday, April 22).
AA Traffic News at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news said the A259 Brighton Road is congested due to a scaffolding van in town.
It said there is queueing traffic for two miles to Peacehaven, which is being caused by the van just before High Street and Church Hill (one-way system).
AA Traffic News added: “Traffic was already slow from an accident earlier.”
