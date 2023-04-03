Edit Account-Sign Out
Road closed and slow traffic seen in Worthing due to rolled over vehicle

A road has been partially blocked in Worthing because of a rolled over vehicle, the AA has said.

By Matt Pole
Published 3rd Apr 2023, 18:50 BST
Updated 3rd Apr 2023, 18:53 BST

The AA said it first received a report of the incident on the A2031 Offington Lane at around 4.27pm today (Monday, April 3).

The AA has also reported delays of two minutes on Upper Brighton Road westbound between the A27 Upper Brighton Road (Lyons Farm traffic lights) and A27 Warren Road.

A statement on the AA website said: “Road closed and slow traffic due to rolled over car on A2031 Offington Lane both ways from A2032 Littlehampton Road (The Thomas A Becket traffic lights) to Offington Avenue.”

Sussex Police has been approached for comment.