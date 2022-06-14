Road closed following collision between car and lorry on A22 in Polegate

Part of a road was closed to traffic after a car rolled over during a collision on the A22 in Polegate this afternoon (Tuesday, June 14).

By Richard Gladstone
Tuesday, 14th June 2022, 5:35 pm

According to the AA, the incident was reported just after 2.20pm.

It said one lane was closed due to the car rolling over on the A22 in Golden Jubilee Way northbound around B2247 Dittons Road (Stone Cross Roundabout).

A Sussex Police spokesperson said one person suffered minor injuries following the collision, which involved a car and lorry.

The road reopened by 4.20pm.

1. JPEHnews-17-06-22-A22-HGV-VS-CAR4-SSXupload.jpg

Emergency services at the scene of the collision. Picture by Dan Jessup

Photo: Dan Jessup

Photo Sales

2. JPEHnews-17-06-22-A22-HGV-VS-CAR5-SSXupload.jpg

Emergency services at the scene of the collision. Picture by Dan Jessup

Photo: Dan Jessup

Photo Sales

3. JPEHnews-17-06-22-A22-HGV-VS-CAR1-SSXupload.jpg

Emergency services at the scene of the collision. Picture by Dan Jessup

Photo: Dan Jessup

Photo Sales

4. JPEHnews-17-06-22-A22-HGV-VS-CAR6-SSXupload.jpg

Emergency services at the scene of the collision. Picture by Dan Jessup

Photo: Dan Jessup

Photo Sales
Sussex Police
Next Page
Page 1 of 2