Road closed following collision near Worthing
Temporary road closures were put in place following a two-vehicle collision near Worthing, according to police.
There were reports of heavy traffic in West Durrington after a collision on Wednesday, September 28.
AA Traffic News later said that traffic was moving slowly on Durrington Lane in both directions.
A Sussex Police spokesperson added: “RTC reported between two vehicles at about 5.45pm in Durrington Lane on September 28. Temporary road closures were in place. Vehicles recovered by 7.40pm.”
