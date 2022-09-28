Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Road closed following collision near Worthing

Temporary road closures were put in place following a two-vehicle collision near Worthing, according to police.

By Lawrence Smith
Wednesday, 28th September 2022, 6:40 pm
Updated Thursday, 29th September 2022, 8:22 am
There have been reports of a collision in West Durrington this evening (Wednesday, September 28)
There have been reports of a collision in West Durrington this evening (Wednesday, September 28)

There were reports of heavy traffic in West Durrington after a collision on Wednesday, September 28.

AA Traffic News later said that traffic was moving slowly on Durrington Lane in both directions.

A Sussex Police spokesperson added: “RTC reported between two vehicles at about 5.45pm in Durrington Lane on September 28. Temporary road closures were in place. Vehicles recovered by 7.40pm.”

Visit sussexexpress.co.uk for more breaking news stories and traffic updates.

Sussex PoliceRTC