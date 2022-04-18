Road closed following collision on A24 in Broadbridge Heath, near Horsham

According to reports a car rolled off the roundabout and landed in a field at around 8pm.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said the occupant was seriously injured and the car had suffered a ‘quite heavy impact’ as it dropped around 20 ft into the field.

The air ambulance was also called to the scene.

The road was closed to traffic as police investigated.

Police are appealing for information. Call Sussex Police on 101, quoting Operation Linford.

More as we get it.

