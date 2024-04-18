Road closed from Glynde to Ringmer for emergency repairs: no through road between East Sussex village and A27
A road from Glynde to Ringmer in East Sussex is closed this morning (Thursday, April 18).
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
The live map at one.network shows that New Road (near Glyndebourne) is shut until Monday, April 22, for emergency repairs to a leaking fire hydrant.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.