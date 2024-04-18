Road closed from Glynde to Ringmer for emergency repairs: no through road between East Sussex village and A27

A road from Glynde to Ringmer in East Sussex is closed this morning (Thursday, April 18).
Lawrence Smith
By Lawrence Smith
Published 18th Apr 2024, 07:20 BST
The live map at one.network shows that New Road (near Glyndebourne) is shut until Monday, April 22, for emergency repairs to a leaking fire hydrant.

Emergency access will be maintained at all times but there is no through road between Ringmer and the A27.

