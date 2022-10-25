Road closed, long delays and queuing traffic near Lewes due to ‘rolled over car’

The AA said the car rolled over on the A27 westbound between A26 (Southerham Roundabout) and A277 Brighton Road (Ashcombe Roundabout).

The A26 southbound is closed through the Cuilfail Tunnel and, on the A27 westbound, there is reporedly queuing traffic from Firle through to Lewes town centre.

The A27 eastbound is reportedly queuing from the Ashcombe to the Southerham Roundabout and the A26 northbound into Lewes.

There are severe delays of 27 minutes, and increasing, on the A27 westbound between A27 (Charleston Farmhouse turn off) and A26 (Southerham Roundabout).

There is heavy congestion before Glynde turn off and traffic is very busy heading into Lewes along the A26 in both directions.