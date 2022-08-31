Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police said on Twitter at 1.06pm today (Wednesday, August 31) that a road closure was in place at the junction of Horsted Lane and Top Road.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The map on AA Traffic News shows that traffic is moving very slowly towards the top of Horsted Lane but there has been no reason given for the road closure yet.

This story will be updated as more information comes in.