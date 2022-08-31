Road closed near Sharpthorne: police seen blocking Horsted Lane
A road is now closed to traffic near Sharpthorne, Mid Sussex Police have announced.
Police said on Twitter at 1.06pm today (Wednesday, August 31) that a road closure was in place at the junction of Horsted Lane and Top Road.
The map on AA Traffic News shows that traffic is moving very slowly towards the top of Horsted Lane but there has been no reason given for the road closure yet.
This story will be updated as more information comes in.