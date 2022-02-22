Road closure in Crawley that drivers need to know about this week

But motorists will be able to take some solace in the fact that it is only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure is due to start this week:

• A23, from 8pm March 1 to 6am March 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M23 westbound, junction 9 to North Terminal roundabout, lane closures for coring works.

Drivers in and around Crawley will have a National Highways road closure to watch out for this week

National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.