Road closures announced for upcoming Eastbourne bonfire procession and fireworks

Here are the road closures that have been confirmed for the upcoming Eastbourne Bonfire Procession.

The event takes place between 7.30pm-9.45pm on Saturday, October 7, and will include a procession along the seafront with a large bonfire and firework display to cap off the night.

The procession will travel from The Crown and Anchor in Royal Parade to Treasure Island before turning around and heading to the Eastbourne Lifeboat Museum in King Edward's Parade.

Royal Parade will be closed between 5.30pm-11.30pm from the junction with Beach Road to Wilmington Square.

Eastbourne Bonfire Parade 2022 (Picture from Jon Rigby)

From 2.30pm-11.30pm Marine Parade Road will also be closed between the junctions with Marine Parade and Seaside Road.

A diversion will be in place westbound via Wilmington Square, Compton Street, Trinity Place, Seaside, and Beach Road. The eastbound diversion will send drivers via Beach Road, Seaside, Bourne Street, Pevensey Road, Lismore Road, Devonshire Place, Compton Street, and Wilmington Square.