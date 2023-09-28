BREAKING
UK's first drug consumption room gets approval to open in Glasgow
Harry Potter actor Sir Michael Gambon dies aged 82
Meta announces plans for AI chatbots to be used on their platforms
BBC introduces new rules for flagship presenters after Lineker row
US winner claims £1.32 billion jackpot prize
Flights to Italy set to be disrupted as airport staff announce strike

Road closures announced for upcoming Eastbourne bonfire procession and fireworks

Here are the road closures that have been confirmed for the upcoming Eastbourne Bonfire Procession.
Jacob Panons
By Jacob Panons
Published 28th Sep 2023, 12:43 BST
Updated 28th Sep 2023, 12:44 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The event takes place between 7.30pm-9.45pm on Saturday, October 7, and will include a procession along the seafront with a large bonfire and firework display to cap off the night.

The procession will travel from The Crown and Anchor in Royal Parade to Treasure Island before turning around and heading to the Eastbourne Lifeboat Museum in King Edward's Parade.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Royal Parade will be closed between 5.30pm-11.30pm from the junction with Beach Road to Wilmington Square.

Most Popular
Eastbourne Bonfire Parade 2022 (Picture from Jon Rigby)Eastbourne Bonfire Parade 2022 (Picture from Jon Rigby)
Eastbourne Bonfire Parade 2022 (Picture from Jon Rigby)

From 2.30pm-11.30pm Marine Parade Road will also be closed between the junctions with Marine Parade and Seaside Road.

A diversion will be in place westbound via Wilmington Square, Compton Street, Trinity Place, Seaside, and Beach Road. The eastbound diversion will send drivers via Beach Road, Seaside, Bourne Street, Pevensey Road, Lismore Road, Devonshire Place, Compton Street, and Wilmington Square.

Emergency access will be maintained at all times, according to East Sussex County Council.