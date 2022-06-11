Road in Bexhill closed due to sink hole

Colebrooke Road, in Bexhill, has been closed since this morning after a sinkhole opened in the middle of it.

The hole is said to be up to four metres deep and a water pipe is reportedly leaking due to the collapse of the road.

A spokesperson for East Sussex Fire and Rescue said: “We attended the scene after a call at 11.42am. One fire engine was sent, the crew cordoned off the scene.

"Highways were alerted and we left at 12.20pm after handing the incident over to them.”

