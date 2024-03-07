The section of Westcourt Drive from the junction with Terminus Avenue to the junction with Cooden Drive is closed to traffic today (Thursday, March 7), according to the AA.

The recent heavy rain has led to the drainage system being overwhelmed, East Sussex Highways said.

Stagecoach said its buses are not currently travelling along the affected section of Westcourt Drive either.

It added, however, that a sinkhole in Bexhill town centre has led to routes being diverted since the middle of last month.

An East Sussex Highways spokesperson said: “Our Drainage Team have cleared the localised flooding on Westcourt Drive, which has been caused by the recent heavy rain overwhelming the drainage system.

“We have a regular programme of drain clearing across the county to prevent surface water from flooding roads and pavements, but some of the highway gullies have been unable to cope with the volume of rain that has fallen recently.

“Westcourt Drive remains closed due to debris from the receding flood water blocking the carriageway.”

The spokesperson added that the road was due to be swept yesterday (Wednesday, March 6) to clear remaining debris.

The spokesperson said: “It will be reopened as soon as it is safe to do so.”

A spokesperson for Stagecoach said: “Due to a large sink hole in Sackville Road causing damage to our vehicles Services 95 & 99 are diverting until further notice.

“Services 95 & 99 towards Little Common will serve Devonshire Road as normal before diverting via Sea Road, Station Road, Town Hall Square, Terminus Road and Terminus Avenue resuming normal line of route from Westcourt Drive.

“Services 95 & 99 towards Bexhill will serve Westcourt Drive as normal before diverting via Terminus Avenue, Terminus Road, Town Hall Square, Buckhurst Road and Sea Road resuming normal line of route from Devonshire Road.

“We regret any inconvenience caused as a result of this diversion which is beyond our control, Please follow @StagecoachSE on X for regular service updates.”

The Westcourt Drive area has flooded several times in recent months.

Last November, a probe was launched after a video emerged on social media of a bus driving through 3 ft of flood water under a bridge at Westcourt Drive.

The no 99 Stagecoach bus, which runs from Hastings to Eastbourne, was heading to Eastbourne when it came up against the flooded road under the bridge.

It was captured driving through the water and the video was posted on YouTube on the urban rot channel.

The bus was then seen stopping at a bus stop with passengers disembarking, while water gushed out from the main doors as they opened.

Later several cars were seen attempting to pass through the water under the bridge, some succeeding, while others turning back.

1 . Flooding in Westcourt Drive, Bexhill, on March 5 2024. Flooding in Westcourt Drive, Bexhill, on March 5 2024. Photo: staff

2 . Flooding in Westcourt Drive, Bexhill, on March 5 2024. Flooding in Westcourt Drive, Bexhill, on March 5 2024. Photo: staff

3 . Flooding in Westcourt Drive, Bexhill, on March 5 2024. Flooding in Westcourt Drive, Bexhill, on March 5 2024. Photo: staff

4 . Flooding in Westcourt Drive, Bexhill, on March 5 2024. Flooding in Westcourt Drive, Bexhill, on March 5 2024. Photo: staff