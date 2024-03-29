Road in East Sussex town closed for emergency repairs as Easter weekend arrives
A road is closed in Eastbourne for emergency repairs.
AA Traffic News said on Friday, March 29, that Mountfield Road is shut as the Easter weekend arrives.
AA Traffic News at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news said: “Road closed due to emergency repairs on Mountfield Road both ways from Brassey Avenue to Lottbridge Drove (Mountfield roundabout).”
The closure was first reported at 7.54am.
