Road in East Sussex village blocked due to flooding
A road in an East Sussex village is partially blocked due to flooding today (Sunday, February 18).
According to the AA’s traffic bulletin, the incident was first reported just after 12.10pm this afternoon.
It comes as the county has seen heavy rain today, following a weather warning by the Met Office.
The flooding has affected Alfriston, near Polegate today.
On its traffic alert, the AA said: “Partially blocked and slow traffic due to flooding on North Street both ways between Alfriston Road and High Street.”