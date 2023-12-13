Road in East Sussex village 'impassable' following heavy flooding
A road in an East Sussex village is ‘impassable’ this morning (December 13) after heavy rain in the area has caused the road to be flooded.
Due to continued rain throughout the county Littlington Rd between Exceat near Seaford and Alfriston village is currently impassable to all vehicles trying to travel through.
According to the AA: “North Street in Alfriston village is closed both ways due to carriageway flooding with no through route between Seaford and the A27 Drusillas roundabout.
“There is currently a diversion via the A27, A26 and A259 in both directions and Winton Street is not a suitable diversion route due to the narrow single carriageway.”