Road in West Sussex town closed after sinkhole appears

By Richard Gladstone
Published 13th Oct 2024, 10:44 BST
The section of road has been closed off. Picture: Horsham PoliceThe section of road has been closed off. Picture: Horsham Police
A road in a West Sussex town has been closed after a sinkhole appeared, police said.

Barriers have been erected around it.

The sinkhole appeared in Storrington, near Horsham.

Horsham Police took to social media yesterday evening (Saturday, October 12) to inform the public.

On its Facebook page, Horsham Police said: “Unfortunately we have had to close Church Street in Storrington due to a sinkhole near to the barber shop.

“Although on the surface this looks like a small hole, underneath the road there is a void measuring roughly 6ft by 6ft. West Sussex Highways are aware, but the work required means they cannot look to fix it until Monday.

“We therefore ask that no one move the barriers that have been put in place for the safety of all road users.

“Thank you for your understanding.”

