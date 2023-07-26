A road in Worthing is blocked both ways, as workmen carry out resurfacing works.

A photo taken in South Farm Road this afternoon (Wednesday, July 26) shows highways maintenance vehicles, several workmen and a road closure sign with cones blocking the road.

According to one.network/, the closure is in force – from 9.30am until 3pm, daily – to allow workers to ‘carry out carriageway patching’ for West Sussex County Council (WSCC).

A roadworks description read: “Daytime road closure, between the junctions of Wiston Avenue and St Lawrence Avenue to allow WSCC to carry out carriageway patching.

Emergency access 'will be maintained at all times' on South Farm Road, Worthing. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

"Emergency access will be maintained at all times.”

One Network stated that patching works are ‘required to eliminate multiple reactive safety defects’.