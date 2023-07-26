NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Jet2 cancels all flights to Rhodes due to Greece wildfires
Gran Canaria hit with wildfires - flights now at risk
NatWest boss quits over Nigel Farage’s bank account row
British man drowns in tragic incident after disappearing in Cyprus
BBC newsreader George Alagiah dies aged 67
TUI cancels all flights and holidays to Rhodes due to Greece wildfires

Road in Worthing closed both ways for resurfacing works

A road in Worthing is blocked both ways, as workmen carry out resurfacing works.
By Sam Morton
Published 26th Jul 2023, 14:23 BST

A photo taken in South Farm Road this afternoon (Wednesday, July 26) shows highways maintenance vehicles, several workmen and a road closure sign with cones blocking the road.

According to one.network/, the closure is in force – from 9.30am until 3pm, daily – to allow workers to ‘carry out carriageway patching’ for West Sussex County Council (WSCC).

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A roadworks description read: “Daytime road closure, between the junctions of Wiston Avenue and St Lawrence Avenue to allow WSCC to carry out carriageway patching.

Most Popular
Emergency access 'will be maintained at all times' on South Farm Road, Worthing. Photo: Eddie MitchellEmergency access 'will be maintained at all times' on South Farm Road, Worthing. Photo: Eddie Mitchell
Emergency access 'will be maintained at all times' on South Farm Road, Worthing. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

"Emergency access will be maintained at all times.”

One Network stated that patching works are ‘required to eliminate multiple reactive safety defects’.

West Sussex County Council has been approached for more information.

Related topics:West Sussex County Council