Photos show a section of Shandon Road has been taped off – with the road impassable to motorists this morning (Friday, May 24). The cordon was being guarded by two police officers.

A report by AA Traffic News read: “Road closed due to a sink hole in the road on Shandon Road both ways between A27 Upper Brighton Road and Shandon Way.”

Sussex Police confirmed officers were alerted to the sinkhole at 5.40pm on Thursday and are assisting highways teams.

A West Sussex County Council spokesperson said: “We received a report of a void in Shandon Road, Worthing, and a highway team attended as an urgent response on Thursday evening.

"They found a hole with an opening of approximately 40cm in diameter: under the road surface the void’s dimensions were approximately 1m x 1m x 50cm deep.

“The area around the void was barriered off for the safety of the public and the road closed at this location. The remainder of the road was left open for residents to approach from either direction.

“We apologise for any inconvenience and a repair team will attend today (Friday) so the road can be reopened as soon as possible.”

What is a sinkhole?

According to British Geological Survey, there are ‘several different types’ of sinkhole (also known as dolines) caused by different processes, including dissolution, collapse and erosion.

A spokesperson added: “If you wish to know whether your area is prone to sinkholes, you can find out by using BGS GeoSure data to access information on these geological hazards. The methodology behind the development of the BGS GeoSure dissolution hazard layer is outlined in Karst geohazards in the UK: the use of digital data for hazard management.”

The team at www.sjrwmd.com noted that sinkholes are formed when the land surface above collapses or sinks into the cavities or when surface material is carried downward into the voids.

They added: “Rainfall percolating, or seeping, through the soil absorbs carbon dioxide and reacts with decaying vegetation, creating a slightly acidic water. That water moves through spaces and cracks underground, slowly dissolving limestone and creating a network of cavities and voids.”

1 . Road closed due to sinkhole The police have closed Shandon Road in Worthing after a sinkhole appeared Photo: Eddie Mitchell

