Road near Lewes blocked following collision
A road near Lewes is partially blocked following a collision this evening (Tuesday, March 5).
According to the AA, the incident was first reported just before 4.45pm.
It is affecting the A275 just outside of Cooksbridge.
On its traffic bulletin, the AA said: “Partially blocked and heavy traffic due to crash, a single vehicle involved on A275 Resting Oak Hill both ways from Town Littleworth Road to Wickham Lane.”
We will have more as we get it.