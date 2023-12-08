Road partially blocked after report of crash involving bicycle and vehicle in Bognor
There has been a report of a crash in Bognor this evening (Friday, December 8).
AA Traffic News at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news said Linden Road is partially blocked with traffic coping well due to the collision.
AA Traffic News said: “A vehicle and a bicycle involved on Linden Road both ways at Parklands Avenue.” The incident was first reported at 4.21pm.