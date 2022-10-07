The meeting takes place at Manor Field School, Junction Road, in Burgess Hill, on Wednesday, October 19 (7.30pm).

A spokesperson for the association said: “The speaker is Paul Jackson-Cole of West Sussex Highways and the subject is Road Plans for Worlds End and beyond. All welcome. Come and give your views on traffic, speeding, limits and potholes and more.”

Worlds End in Burgess Hill. Photo by Steve Robards, SR2011171

Worlds End Association has been active for 36 years and has a membership of 140 homes and about 300 people.

It is a non-political organisation, which is run by an elected committee of residents who volunteer, and it works to conserve, enhance and protect the area by talking with local government.

People can join by paying an annual subscription of £5 and many members make donations too.