The works on Westhampnett Road saw two-way traffic signals installed on Monday (October 31), and it is causing traffic to worsen in the Portfield roundabout area, including from around the retail park and drive-thrus on the roundabout.

One reader reported being stuck in Portfield Retail Park car park for three hours, with others facing lengthy delays.

And it’s also affecting traffic leaving the city, with reports of long waits out of the hospital car park.

Gridlock in Chichester, as traffic lights on Westhampnett Road are causing huge tailbacks. Pic S Robards SR2211021

On Monday, Debbie Gregory said: “Took us an hour to get out of Portfield retail park this morning.”

Nina Davies write on the Observer Facebook page: “My friend has been stuck on the car park for near on three hours. Police needed to help move traffic.”

Stephen Carville added: “I’ve just spent two hours trying to get out of the car park at Portfield Retail Park. I’m never going there ever again. Ever!”

And Lyn Pearce said: “The traffic was terrible coming out of the hospital car park… l have never seen it this bad. What is going on.”

The two weeks of works by Scottish and Southern Power Distribution started on Monday between the roundabout on the St James Road junction and the Sainsbury’s roundabout. Traffic signals will be in place until 7pm on Friday, November 11.

There will also be a complete closure in place on this section of road from 6pm until 11pm between St James' Road and Church Road on Wednesday, November 9, Thursday, November 10, and Friday, November 11, due to works by broadband company CityFibre.

Dozens of readers had their say on the Observer Facebook page.

Linda Rudd said: “Would love to know the actual individual who is responsible for the road planning in Chichester area. It’s now total chaos both in and around the outside.

“All those roundabouts on the A27 should have flyovers and none of the thousands of houses should have been built until a proper plan had been devised to cope with the massive vehicle increase.”

Debbie Jane wrote: “It’s already difficult getting home in the evening from the Portfield roundabout to Parklands. This just adds more misery.”

Ed Bocquillon suggested: “They need to change the road so the retail park has a entry/exit directly onto the main roundabout. Also the one way system at McDonald’s needs putting back to two way so the drive thru isn’t queuing onto the roundabout.”

