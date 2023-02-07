The AA said Eastbourne Road in Westham has been closed in both directions due to a burst water main between Rattle Road and Hobney Rise by the level crossing.
An AA spokesperson added: “Traffic would have to divert via Stone Cross or Pevensey Bay.”
The incident happened early this morning (Tuesday, February 7), according to a resident.
Wealden District Council said: “We are aware of a burst water main this morning and understand South East Water contractors are working at the site to resolve the issue.”
A resident said Enys Road near Carew Road is also closed because of a burst water main.
South East Water and Eastbourne Borough Council have been contacted for more information.