Improvement works started between Silver Hill (Hurst Green) and John’s Cross on Monday, February 5.

The works include installing new signs and lighting, and improved road markings.

It will take up to three months to complete this section, according to East Sussex Highways.

Roadworks are continuing near Hastings with two full road closures set to impact motorists. Photo: East Sussex Highways

Vegetation clearance and survey work is also being carried out near Whatlington. These surveys will be completed in phases using lane closures and temporary traffic lights at night betwee n the B2090 junction and Whatlington Road to keep everyone safe and traffic flowing.

See below for closure information (dates are inclusive):

Tuesday, April 2 to Friday, April 19: the A21 will be fully closed between Silver Hill and Robertsbridge Roundabout weeknights from 8pm to 6am.

Monday, April 8 to Thursday, April 11: there will be temporary traffic lights on sections of the A21 near the Crazy Lane junction (Sedlescombe) from 8pm to 6am each night.

Friday, April 19 to Friday, May 2: there will be temporary traffic lights on sections of the A21 at Kent Street from 8pm to 6am.

Monday, April 22 to Friday, May 10 (excluding Monday May 6): the A21 will be fully closed between Robertsbridge Roundabout and John’s Cross weeknights from 8pm to 6am.