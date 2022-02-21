Roadworks in place across Eastbourne for the next few weeks

Larkspur Drive footway resurfacing will be taking place from today (Monday, February 21) for two weeks, ending March 4.

Larkspur Drive will remain open throughout with temporary traffic lights in place from 9.30am–3.30pm each day.

Bridgemere Road footway resurfacing will be taking place from today (Monday, February 21) for two weeks, ending March 3.

Roadworks in Eastbourne SUS-220221-161751001

The road will remain open during this work and there will be ‘no parking’ signs and cones to advise where parking is restricted.

Northbourne Road footway resurfacing will be taking place from today (Monday, February 21) until March 1.

The road will remain open with temporary traffic lights in place and there will be ‘no parking’ signs and cones on site to advise where parking is restricted.

Footway reconstruction work will take place between Hide Hollow and Priory Lane from Wednesday (February 23) until March 18.