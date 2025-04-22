Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Part of the A259 on Hastings seafront will be closed due to upcoming roadworks, East Sussex Highways has announced.

Work will be carried out for three days in May.

A diversion will be put in place, highways bosses said.

An East Sussex Highways spokesperson said: “We will soon be carrying out carriageway improvements on the A259, White Rock, Hastings.

“Work will be carried out on Wednesday, May 14, Thursday, May 15 and Friday, May 16, between 7pm to 6am each night.

“We will be carrying out maintenance on the carriageway, which includes patching damaged areas and applying a layer of coloured, high-friction surface material to certain sections to reduce the risk of skidding.

“We will be working between the junctions of Schwerte Way to outside ‘Astral Lodge’.

“Access to the road will be restricted to residents only. Traffic will be diverted Eversfield Road, Grand Parade, London Road, A21, A2101 and vice versa.

“We will put out ‘no parking’ signs and cones on the site to advise where parking is restricted. Please avoid parking in these locations as it will delay our works.

“All of these works are subject to favourable weather conditions, for example heavy rain may affect the progress of the works.

“Local bus services have been informed of these works and will be diverted.

“We would like to take this opportunity to apologise in advance for any inconvenience or disruption this work may cause, however this forms part of our continuing improvement for the East Sussex highway network.”

The upcoming works comes after major roadworks in Hastings town centre elsewhere on the A259 were completed earlier this month.

The work on the A259 in Denmark Place and the A2101 in Albert Road started on January 20 and was due to end on March 14.

East Sussex Highways said the work was carried out to provide junction and pedestrian improvements in the area.

The works were first delayed by two weeks and were supposed to finish on Friday, March 28. They were then delayed again until work was finally completed on April 9.

East Sussex Highways said the roadworks were delayed due to ‘adverse weather earlier in the year and the discovery of reinforced concrete under the footway’.

The works caused chaos and delays for drivers since they started in January, with people saying the traffic lights took a long time to change and confusion being caused by two lanes converging into one.